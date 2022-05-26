Kirkcaldy man set to walk the Fife Coastal Path to raise money for defibrillator

Sandy Arbuckle, who is a keen sailor and walker, decided to take on the challenge after noticing that Dysart Harbour is one of the few harbours in Fife that is missing the life saving equipment.

The DPD delivery driver estimates that he will complete the 116 mile walk that runs from Kincardine to Newburgh in around five days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandy plans to walk the path in five days.

He said: “I’ve been walking along the coastal path in and around Kirkcaldy for some time now and have noticed that Dysart is one of the few harbours in the area that doesn’t have a defibrillator.

"I’ve decided to walk the coastal path to try and raise the funds needed to get one installed – they cost around £1500, so I’m wanting to raise £2000 to cover the cost of the equipment and to cover any costs to install it."

Sandy said that he has chosen Dysart Harbour as the place for the defibrillator to be installed as he and his dad sail their boat, the Three Bucks, from there.

"My dad and I have a boat at Dysart Harbour so that’s why I want to install the defibrillator there,” he said. “It’s call Three Bucks after three generations of the Arbuckle family.

"I’m quite confident that I can complete the walk in five days as I know the path pretty well, the only problems I may face is on the eastern part of the path as I’m not too familiar with it.”