Kirkcaldy man smashes target for Fife charity after fundraiser

A Kirkcaldy man has raised more than £1000 for support group Nourish after completing the half marathon.

Ally Caldicott (30), a funeral director with Ian Johnston Funeral Directors in St Clair Street, smashed his target and raised a grand total of £1150.

Nourish, which is based at the Glebe Park Neighbourhood Centre in Kirkcaldy, is a support centre for children and adults.

It was founded in 2011 by five parents who felt there was a lack of help for families who had children with additional support needs in the area.

Ally finished the 13.1 mile course in a respectable one hour and 58 minutes.

He said: “It was tough race, but the level of support from the spectators was absolutely fantastic.

“There were so many people around the course clapping and with banners urging me on.

“I set myself a target of two hours ten minutes, and I believe it was all the support from my family, friends and all the people around the course that spurred me on to do it quicker.

“I was initially worried about the hill at Oriel Road, but the hardest part was when I came out of Ravenscraig Park and down the Promenade, it just seemed to go on forever.”

Lynne Scott, Nourish chairman, said: “We are absolutely thrilled by the donation. The whole experience that we have had with Ally and Ian has been brilliant.

“We went down to the park with the kids and the banners that the kids had made to cheer on Ally, they were so excited. When Ally reached the finish line the kids were going crazy.

“He is a hero at Nourish. We can’t thank Ally and Ian enough for all that they have done.”

The money will allow Nourish to buy sensory equipment.

Ian Johnston, Ally’s employer, said: “Nourish is such a great charity. We are going to continue to support it in any way we can, because it is doing such a great job in the community.”