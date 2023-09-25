Kirkcaldy man’s £92,000 jackpot win on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel BBC show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colin Brown won the “life changing” prize on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel show screened on BBC1 on Saturday night - the first show in a new series.

Colin raced round the studio hugging the celebrities after correctly answering the question which landed the bumper pay out. The mental health and wellbeing social care worker told McIntyre that he’d spend the cash on a campervan and also give to charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the host: “I’m involved with a charity that supports the Dwarf Sports Association so I would be able to donate some to help myself, my son and others -parents and families that have, and are affected by, dwarfism. Any amount would be life changing.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Brown celebrates his amazing jackpot win on The Wheel (Pic: BBC)

On The Wheel, contestants have to answers series of questions with the help of celebrities. Colin dropped off after answering incorrectly,m but was back later on and made it all the way to the final round.

His winning question was: according to the National History Museum, which of these dinosaurs would have been the heaviest? - triceratops, diplodocus, iguanodon or tryannosaurus.” With the help of Good Morning Britain host Richarde Madeley, he went for diplodocus, and hit the jackpot.”