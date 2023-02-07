Artisan Fridays has announced its return on Friday, March 3 and Saturday 4th for its first events in 2023.

The market has been credited with bringing more people into the pedestrianised zone and also brightening its atmosphere with singers and musicians adding to the spectacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers are also looking to add more businesses and vendors - from food to crafts and arts.

Artisan Market, held on High Street, Kirkcaldy

Its prices include building and dismantling the familiar gazebos.

In a Facebook post, they said: “Our pitches are all located in the central part of the High Street outside currently vacant units so they couldn't be more central. We want to build Artisan Fridays into something truly special and unique - will you help us?

Advertisement Hide Ad