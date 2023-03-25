Kirkcaldy memories: 28 school pictures featuring pupils from through the decades

Countless youngsters have appeared in school pictures which have appeared in the Fife Free Press over the generations.
This small selection from our archives features new P1 intakes as well as some of the projects undertaken by classes.
1. Schoolday memories
ASDA Kirkcaldy officially switched on their Christmas Tree lights with MP David Torrance and the St Maries Primary School Choir in 2016 Photo: Steven Brown
2. Schoolday memories
At Fife Festival of Music are pupils from St Agatha's (Pic: Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson
3. Schoolday memories
In June 2010 pupils at Sinclairtown Primary School performed a show based on the hit musical ‘We Will Rock You’. Also centred around the music of Queen, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ was performed with help of brand new microphones which had been donated especially for the occasion by the parent council. Photo: neil doig
4. Schoolday memories
Primary one and two children at Capshard Primary in Kirkcaldy took part in an Under the Sea Parade around the local estate of Dunnikier in order to raise funds for their school trip to Deep Sea World. The children planned the parade and made their own costumes. The children sang songs and shared their learning with all the spectators. Photo: submitted