Fair Isle Primary School, Kirkcaldy, class photo - year unknown
Kirkcaldy memories: 28 school pictures featuring pupils from through the decades

Countless youngsters have appeared in school pictures which have appeared in the Fife Free Press over the generations.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Mar 2023, 14:35 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 14:35 GMT

This small selection from our archives features new P1 intakes as well as some of the projects undertaken by classes.

ASDA Kirkcaldy officially switched on their Christmas Tree lights with MP David Torrance and the St Maries Primary School Choir in 2016

Schoolday memories

ASDA Kirkcaldy officially switched on their Christmas Tree lights with MP David Torrance and the St Maries Primary School Choir in 2016

At Fife Festival of Music are pupils from St Agatha's (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Schoolday memories

At Fife Festival of Music are pupils from St Agatha's (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

In June 2010 pupils at Sinclairtown Primary School performed a show based on the hit musical ‘We Will Rock You’. Also centred around the music of Queen, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ was performed with help of brand new microphones which had been donated especially for the occasion by the parent council.

Schoolday memories

In June 2010 pupils at Sinclairtown Primary School performed a show based on the hit musical 'We Will Rock You'. Also centred around the music of Queen, 'Don't Stop Me Now' was performed with help of brand new microphones which had been donated especially for the occasion by the parent council.

Primary one and two children at Capshard Primary in Kirkcaldy took part in an Under the Sea Parade around the local estate of Dunnikier in order to raise funds for their school trip to Deep Sea World. The children planned the parade and made their own costumes. The children sang songs and shared their learning with all the spectators.

Schoolday memories

Primary one and two children at Capshard Primary in Kirkcaldy took part in an Under the Sea Parade around the local estate of Dunnikier in order to raise funds for their school trip to Deep Sea World. The children planned the parade and made their own costumes. The children sang songs and shared their learning with all the spectators.

Kirkcaldy