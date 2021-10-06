Kirkcaldy men's mental health group off to a flying start at Stark's Park

The men’s mental health charity meets every Monday night at 7:00pm in the 200 Club in the Penman Stand to help men from the town with mental health issues with peer-to-peer support.

Kevin Whyte, AMC Kirkcaldy facilitator, decided to volunteer his time with the group after receiving support from meetings at the Dunfermline group that helped him through one of the darkest points in his life.

Kirkcaldy Andy's Man Club facilitator, Kevin Whyte.

Kevin, along with two other facilitators, Barry Gourlay and Mick Taylor, will be on hand every week to support other men struggling with their mental health.

Kevin, who owns Kirkcaldy Auto Services, said: “Two years ago I was really struggling, my life was in turmoil for no apparent reason – I have a great family, brilliant job, and no real worries.

"Things were getting on top of me. I couldn’t sleep and was losing interest in the things I love, and eventually my GP diagnosed me as having a nervous breakdown.

Kirkcaldy Andy's Man Club facilitator, Barry Gourlay.

"For the first time in 25 years I was off my work and so uptight, restless and emotional – I tried various thing to try to help but nothing worked for me.”

Kevin found out about AMC in Dunfermline after his wife Tammy saw a post on Facebook, and decided to give the group a visit.

"When I left that first meeting in Dunfermline I sat in my car and cried for an hour and a half, it felt like the world had been lifted from my shoulders.

Kirkcaldy Andy's Man Club facilitator, Mick Taylor.

"Without a doubt AMC saved my life. It is an amazing group of brothers which has helped me move forward.

"I can’t thank Tammy enough for finding them for me - she has been with me all the way and stuck by me no matter what."

Kevin said that men can join the group with no need for referrals.

"Guys can just show up, there are no booking in or referrals. They can come and go as they please with no pressure,” he added.

"The hardest part will be walking through the doors for the first time, but they won't look back after they do.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/andysmanclubkirkcaldy.

