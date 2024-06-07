Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed set for open day to let locals try out new hobbies
The group, which is based in the former football changing pavilion at Ravenscraig Park, will host an open day on Saturday (June 15) between 10.00am and 2.00pm.
Members will be on hand to demonstrate their skills, and members of the public will also be able to have a go themselves. It is an opportunity for potential members to see if the shed has anything to offer them.
Dave Stewart, chair of Kirkcaldy and District Men’s Shed, said: “They can expect to see demonstrations of the skills that the men and women use. They can expect to see demonstrations of the skills that our members use in wood turning, glass and drawing. Tea and coffee is also available in the shed on the day. So it is an exciting day for members of the public to see the skills of the members of the shed and for the members to speak to members of the public.”
The shed currently boasts 40 members and despite the name of the project, the shed does not exclude due to gender - with currently around a third of the shed’s members being women, with many of them taking on important roles within the organisation.
The Scottish Men's Shed Association’s main purpose is to ensure that all men in Scotland have access to opportunities for increased citizenship and community development to positively impact on men's health and well-being.
