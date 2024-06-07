Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy’s Men’s Shed will host an open day - giving members of the public an opportunity to come along and try out new hobbies.

The group, which is based in the former football changing pavilion at Ravenscraig Park, will host an open day on Saturday (June 15) between 10.00am and 2.00pm.

Members will be on hand to demonstrate their skills, and members of the public will also be able to have a go themselves. It is an opportunity for potential members to see if the shed has anything to offer them.

Dave Stewart, chair of Kirkcaldy and District Men’s Shed, said: “They can expect to see demonstrations of the skills that the men and women use. They can expect to see demonstrations of the skills that our members use in wood turning, glass and drawing. Tea and coffee is also available in the shed on the day. So it is an exciting day for members of the public to see the skills of the members of the shed and for the members to speak to members of the public.”

The Shed will have demonstrations from a number of their crafters (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The shed currently boasts 40 members and despite the name of the project, the shed does not exclude due to gender - with currently around a third of the shed’s members being women, with many of them taking on important roles within the organisation.