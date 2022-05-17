It will showcase the many talents of its members, and will be held at the group’s new base in the former changing pavilion at Ravenscraig Park.

Running from 11:00am – 2:00pm on Saturday (May 21), the fayre will have a large variety of craft items for people to buy with all proceeds going towards the refurbishment of the new base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Men's Shed secretary, Margaret Smith (third from right). Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Margaret Smith, secretary, said: “We do hope that people come along to see the fantastic display that we have set up.

"On offer will be a whole host of craft items that our members have made such as woodwork items, glassware, paintings, home baking, hand knitted items, as well as tea and coffee.

“We will also be holding a raffle, and tombola, with some really exceptional prizes to be won including three food hampers, a cleaning hamper, artwork, and a wonderful wood and glass snowman that my son handmade.”

Although the shed isn’t ready to fully open yet, the group hopes visitors will be able to see what the shed has to offer them.

"We offer people the chance to learn and share any skills they may have, but we also offer people a safe space to come for company which is very important,” she said.