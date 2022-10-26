The Men’s Shed took over the old changing room pavilion at Ravenscraig Park in February, and its member are currently renovating the premises.

Dave Stewart, who chairs the group, said the day is an opportunity to show the work that has gone into getting the facilities up and running and back into a usable condition.

The event is also an opportunity to show the kind of activities available at the group, with demonstrations from its lead technicians.

The Men's Shed took over the changing pavilion at Ravenscraig Park in February

He said: “We’re opening the doors of the Men’s Shed to members of the public to come and see exhibitions of wood turning and calligraphy, amongst other things.

“Ae also want to show people how the men’s shed is developing because, if anyone came to see it a year ago when we first got it, they'll see quite a big improvement.”

Open every Wednesday and Friday between 10:00am and 1:00pm, the Men’s Shed provides people with the opportunity to take part in purposeful activities of their choosing in a bid to combat loneliness, and the associated physical and mental health challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the name, Mr. Stewart says the group are keen to encourage new female members along – women make up around half the current committee.

He said: “I think any group that ignores half the population is never going to be successful”.