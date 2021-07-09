The mosque was due to be completed late 2019 or early 2020, but due to setbacks , which include the coronavirus pandemic and other issues such as a collapsed wall causing flooding in the basement – that date has been pushed back.

Over 40 people have already signed up for the Mosque’s walkathon as well as several businesses, including, Insure Smart, Innes Johnston, Perianos, Skwishee, and Shak’s, which have pledged their support by sponsoring £500 each.

Maz Salim, trustee on the mosque’s board, said: “We are at the stage where we are at the end of the build of the mosque and are looking at new ways to raise funds.

Participants will walk 30 miles to Edinburgh from Kirkcaldy to raise funds for the mosque.

"As well as the ongoing pandemic we have had another big set back when the retaining wall behind the mosque collapsed, and the basement was flooded.

“We estimate that all of these problems have set us back by a year.”

Kirkcaldy Central Mosque trustee, Maz Salim.

The walkathon will set off on Sunday, August 15, from the mosque on Hendry Road in the town, with participants walking the 30 miles to Annandale Mosque in Edinburg. It should take roughly take around 10 hours.

"Anyone who is taking part in the walk will not be expected to walk the whole distance if they don’t want to,” Maz said.

"They’ll have the option to walk as much or as little as they want as we will have support vehicles to take people home if they feel like they have had enough or can’t go any further.

"We will also be providing food once we get to Dalgety Bay or Inverkeithing – it is going to be a challenge but it is something different to other fundraisers we have done in the past.”

Maz adds that anyone can join the walkathon - it is not only for members of the mosque.

"Anyone can come and join us, and families are welcome also. Registration is £10 for kids and £20 for adults,” he added.

If you would like to join the walkathon, please visit: Walkathon register or if you would like to donate to Kirkcaldy Central Mosque, please visit: Mosque JustGiving

