Robbie Davidson took his 1944 action comedy, Dick Dynamite, to the Big Apple and packed out the 100-seat Nighthawk Theatre in Brooklyn.

The film was shot on a micro-budget and features a cast of actor friends and friends from the town, and its arrival on the big screen was delayed because of the pandemic.

After a gal screening at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline in 2022, Robbie has taken the movie to festivals in Finland and Slovenia as well as three showings in Holland, and he is now back home after a busy eight days in New York.

Robbie Davidson and his team were filming in New York ahead of Dick Dynamite's Kirkcaldy screening (Pics: Submitted)

He was joined in America by cameramen, Ian Gordon and Sandy Henderson, where they where they worked with a documentary film-maker who connected via Dick Dynamite - and that meant also working with actors from hit movies, The Sopranos, Pulp Fiction, and Wolf of Wall Street.

“The reaction to our film was fantastic,” said Robbie. “It went down really well.At the Q&A, people wanted to know how we achieved it on such a micro budget.

“It was also interesting to see how it went down in another country - there is a lot of Scottish humour in it,. And each country seems to laugh at different things.”

The film has screened at festivals attended by John McTiernan, director of Die Hard and Predator, and Michael Ironside, the man behind Total Recall.

Dick Dynamite has its own roll call of well known names, including author Irvine Welsh, Game of Thrones star Clive Russell, Electric Six singer Dick Valentine, and former Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri to name just a few - but it was very much a Kirkcaldy movie which took several years to complete.

After a hugely successfully launch in Dunfermline, it now comes to the Lang Toun with a screening at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, October 28. Tickets are on sale at Onfife.com

The film is based around a one-man army who single handedly takes on the German army, ninjas and zombies. With an 18 certificate, it is more than a nod to the old exploitation films of the 1970s with over-the-top violence and comical dialogue, but in many ways it's also a love letter to the action movies of the ‘80s. Of all the Nazis dispatched by the Schwarzenegger-esque hero, few manage to die without first having Dynamite deliver a sharp one-liner.

Robbie said: “There are so many people involved in it who are local it will be a great atmosphere in the theatre. Their family and friends will get a real kick out of seeing them on the big screen. I’m hoping we will also be able to do a Q&A.”

Robbie is also planning a New York return to continue working on the Brooklyn heist film, and he also has plans for several others in the pipeline, including a possible Dick Dynamite sequel.