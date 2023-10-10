Kirkcaldy moving to cashless society faster than elsewhere in UK, survey claims

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lang Toun is third behind top ranked Aberdeen, and second placed Plymouth. It is ahead of Brighton, Dundee and Exeter.

Aberdeen shows the highest acceptance of card payments as 96.2% of payments from July 2022 to June 2023 were cashless. Kirkcaldy recorded 94.2%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The surge could arguably be down to the convenience it offers shoppers - or it comes as more places opt for cardless payment only approach leaving customers with little alternative. Supermarkets across town have moved largely to self service checkouts which don’t always offer the option of paying by cash,.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

The issue has raised concerns in some quarters as bank branches are closed, and there has been a drop in the number of cash machines.

Jon Knott, head of customer insight from Dojo, said: “Our society is making it harder to access cash. According to LINK, the total number of ATMs in the UK has fallen by 6% and we have seen a huge decline in banks on our High Street in the last two years with 1,405 reportedly closing.