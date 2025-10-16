Kirkcaldy’s MP has reiterated her support for Fife’s former coal board staff.

Melanie Ward’s backing came after her most recent meeting with British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme (BCSSS) members in the Kingdom.

The Labour MP, who also represents Cowdenbeath, has met the organisation’s members before in their bid to get the scheme’s investment reserve returned to them.

He call came after last year's Autumn Budget returned £1.5 billion from the Mineworkers Pension Scheme (MPS) to members - over 800 in the Fife constituency Ms Ward represents, which saw their pensions immediately increase.

Melanie Ward MO with British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme (BCSSS) members (Pic: Submitted)

BCSSS campaigners are asking that a similar decision be made regarding their investment reserve at this year's Budget, and Ms Ward said she will continue to lobby Treasury ministers on their behalf.

The MP said: "I was delighted when the Chancellor announced that 824 Mineworkers Pension Scheme members in my constituency would have their pensions increased by up to 32% through the return of their investment reserve.

"But I know that the 290 BCSSS members in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy are hoping to benefit from a similar process this year.

"Those who worked in the mining industry gave our country so much, keeping our homes lit and warm. I'll continue to engage with Ministers and the Labour Coalfields Group on this issue and I'd like to thank those who came to speak to me again about BCSSS. I’ll keep fighting for change on their behalf.”

One of the members she met was Billy Ogg, a former mineworker from Kingseat.

He said: “BCSSS members came to meet Labour MPs to keep up our campaign for pension justice, and the return of our investment reserve to us.

"Such a move would give us parity with Mineworkers Pension Scheme members, who received their investment return at the last Budget.

"We were delighted with the response from Labour MPs. Our Fife MPs, Melanie Ward, Richard Baker (Glenrothes) and Graeme Downie (Dunfermline and Dollar) stood side by side with us campaigners in support."