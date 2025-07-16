Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward visited the Scottish Gas and Scottish FA Summer Football Camp held in Beveridge Park last week, and hosted by the Raith Rovers Community Foundation.

She saw first-hand how sport is supporting local children and families during the summer holidays.

The camp, which ran from July 7-11, provided free, weekday football sessions and nutritious lunches to children from all backgrounds, helping to ease the childcare pressure many families face during the school break.

Ms Ward said: “It was fantastic to see the camp in action and the brilliant team at the Raith Rovers Community Foundation. The children were having a great time - learning new skills, staying active and enjoying the chance to play together in a safe and supportive environment.

Melanie Ward MP at the summer football camp (Pic: Submitted)

"Initiatives like this provide real, practical support to young people in our community, and I’m grateful to everyone involved for making it happen.”

As part of a five-year partnership between Scottish Gas and the Scottish FA, the summer camps aim to expand access to grassroots football, increase participation, and ensure no child is excluded due to cost or background.

The Raith Rovers Community Foundation plays a key role in local delivery - offering high-quality, inclusive coaching in a trusted community setting.

Ms Ward added: “This partnership is a brilliant example of how national support and local leadership can come together to do something genuinely impactful.

"It’s great that Kirkcaldy is part of this programme, and I’ll continue to champion projects that invest in young people and bring communities together.”

Daniel MacKay, development officer, Raith Rovers Community Foundation added: “Scottish Gas continue to support the delivery of our ‘Holiday Heroes’ football camps through our long-standing partnership where free camp spaces are provided to young footballers in the community.

"Through their efforts and funding, we strive to offer inclusive, accessible, and engaging environments for our players to grow as people as well as footballers – regardless of their age, background and experience.”