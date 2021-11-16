The competition was launched recently by Neale Hanvey, who is also the member for Cowdenbeath.

It is open to all primary school age children who live in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

The closing date is December 1, and the winning entry will be reproduced and sent out as the politician’s Christmas card this year.

Neale Hanvey MP has launched his Christmas card competition for 2021.

Mr Hanvey said: “It is great to be able to offer children in the constituency an opportunity to feel seasonal and excited about the upcoming holidays. It will also be a great help to me and I can’t wait to see what they come up with.“I look forward to picking a winner.”

A4 entries to Neale Hanvey, Unit 1, 206-210 High Street; Kirkcaldy; KY1 1JT or [email protected]

