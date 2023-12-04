Kirkcaldy MSP accuses Fife Council of 'environmental vandalism' after station cherry trees are removed
The nine trees that stood at the entrance to Kirkcaldy train station for decades were chopped down recently by the council after their roots began to crack the strip of pavement where they were planted.
Since the trees were brought down, the SNP MSP says he has received several complaints from concerned constituents and he’s hit out at the local authority for their actions.
Mr Torrance said: “I’ve been contacted by several constituents who were shocked to see the removal of Kirkcaldy train station’s cherry trees. The trees were a welcome sight to people alighting from their journey and were always pleasant to look at when in full bloom.
“I am utterly appalled by the Fife Council decision to remove the beautiful trees outside the train station and replace them with lifeless tarmac. This thoughtless act demonstrates a complete disregard for our environment and the well-being of our community and is nothing short of environmental vandalism.
"Trees are not mere decorations but vital assets that provide shade, improve air quality and promote a sense of tranquillity. I understand that the tree roots were coming through the pavement, but the council’s short-sightedness and lack of foresight are deeply concerning.”
John Rodigan, Fife Council’s head of environment and building services, confirmed that the council had removed the trees because of the damage their roots were causing to nearby paths.
He said: “Sadly we have had to remove these trees as the roots had lifted path surfaces and had created serious trip hazards. We will however be planting similar trees in a different location to replace those lost.”