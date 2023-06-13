News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy MSP and Buster the golden retriever bid to be top dog at parliament

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance is hoping his dog, Buster, will be crowned the Scottish parliament’s top pooch this summer.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

The six-year-old Golden Retriever Buster will compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the coveted title of ‘Holyrood Dog of the Year’ 2023.

Organised jointly by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the competition celebrates the unique bond between dogs and their owners and offers the chance for Mr Torrance to show off his loyal canine companion.

This year’s competition is all about the cost-of-living and the positive impact that dog ownership can have on our mental health. The event also encourages open dialogue on dog welfare issues.

Buster and David TorranceBuster and David Torrance
The Kirkcaldy MSP said: said “Buster should be crowned Holyrood Dog of the Year because he has brought so much happiness and enjoyment to so many people. My own physical and mental health has also improved dramatically since he came into my life.”

To vote for David and Buster, visit: thekennelclub.org.uk/hdoty.

