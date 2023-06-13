The six-year-old Golden Retriever Buster will compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the coveted title of ‘Holyrood Dog of the Year’ 2023.

Organised jointly by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the competition celebrates the unique bond between dogs and their owners and offers the chance for Mr Torrance to show off his loyal canine companion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s competition is all about the cost-of-living and the positive impact that dog ownership can have on our mental health. The event also encourages open dialogue on dog welfare issues.

Buster and David Torrance

The Kirkcaldy MSP said: said “Buster should be crowned Holyrood Dog of the Year because he has brought so much happiness and enjoyment to so many people. My own physical and mental health has also improved dramatically since he came into my life.”