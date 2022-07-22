Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance collects funfair tickets for Links kids

David Torrance with George Pinder and Philip Paris from the Showman's Guild

The bumper haul of tickets will go to kids who attend the Linktown Youth Club in Kirkcaldy, giving many of them a chance to experience the thrill of the funfair.

Many families who live in the Linktown area live below the breadline, meaning that the donation from The Showman’s Guild will go to kids who otherwise may not have had the chance to attend.

Mr Torrance said: “I had the absolute pleasure of meeting with Philip Paris and George Pinder from the Scottish branch of The Showman’s Guild to receive the guild’s very generous donation.

“Many kids who live in Linktown may never have the opportunity to get along to Burntisland shows, so for them to have a bit of fun at the funfair is fantastic.

“I will hand the tickets over to the wonderful Lizzie Halsted at Linktown Youth Club, who will then ensure that some of the most vulnerable kids in the area get the chance to experience the joys that the shows bring.

“Once again, I want to thank The Showman’s Guild for its donation which means so much to me and the kids at Linktown Youth Club.”

Philip Paris, Showman’s Guild representative, said: “On behalf of the showmen who attend the fair at Burntisland, we are more than happy to help the local community.