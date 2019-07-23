Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance to get hair cut for charity

It’s been one of the biggest political questions Fife has known in living memory; When will David Torrance get his hair cut?

With the Kirkcaldy MSP’s mop growing ever longer over the past year, the question on everyone’s lips will now be answered.

But he’s aiming to raise money Maggie’s Centre Fife by asking the public to sponsor him to get the chop.

The ceremonious cutting will be held at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, September 5 after First Minister’s Questions – with the possibility that Nicola Sturgeon herself will make the initial cut.

The Kirkcaldy MSP said: “There’s been such a buzz about my hair recently.

“Everywhere I go people have been telling me to cut it, so I thought if I was going to do it I may as well do some good out of it and raise money for such an excellent cause.

“Maggie’s Centre are there for anyone affected by cancer, both in a practical sense and for emotional support and wellbeing.

“I can’t thank them enough for their work in my constituency but the least I can do is help them continue the incredible work that they do.”

Mark Reynolds, the owner of Kirkcaldy’s Revolution Barbers, has agreed to brandish the scissors for the remainder of the cut.

For more details and to donate click here to visit the Just Giving page ‘The Mop’s Getting a Chop’ or visit your local community centre.

