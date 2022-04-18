Kirkcaldy MSP seeks votes to win Holyrood’s top paw-litical award

David Torrance is competing to with Buster, his four year old Golden Retriever, to land the title of Holyrood Dog of the Year 2022.

The competition is back after a three-year hiatus, organised jointly by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club.

David and Buster will head to the Scottish Parliament’s gardens at Horse Wynd to see who will be crowned top dog on May 9 - and you can vote for him.

David Torrance MSP and Buster

With the boom in dog ownership during the pandemic, this year’s event focuses on promoting responsible dog ownership as well as celebrating the unique bond between dogs and their owners.

David said: “Buster brings a smile to my face every single time I see him.

“When I am in his company, all the stress and strains of the day disappear. He has a loving and caring temperament and makes people smile and brings joy in the heart to everyone he meets.

“He will always be a winner to me and proves very popular in Kirkcaldy when out campaigning and meeting constituents.

“This fun event will be a great chance to celebrate the essential work MSPs are doing to improve dog welfare in Scotland while highlighting the importance of responsible dog ownership.”

MSPs are also calling for their supporters to vote for their canine companions online in a bid to win the ‘pawblic’ vote