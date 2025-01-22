Kirkcaldy MSP welcomes showmen from across Europe to Scottish Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Showmen from across Europe have been welcomed to the Scottish Parliament by Kirkcaldy MSP, David Torrance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gathering marked the 43rd meeting of the European Showmen’s Union. It assembles every two years, and chose Edinburgh as the venue for its first in the UK.

Mr Torrance, who convenes the cross-party froup on Scottish Showmen's Guild, hosted the evening. Union members also sat in chamber for the afternoon’s business, which highlighted the work of the organisation when Mr Torrance spoke about his personal and professional experience with the Scottish Showmen’s Guild, which brings the Links Market to the Lang Toun every year - one of the biggest events to be held in the region - and is in Burntisland every summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event brought together delegates from 17 countries to celebrate the ties between the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain and its European counterparts to discuss current topics, such as safeguarding the industry and the preservation and promotion of European fairgrounds, and to promote friendly cooperation and international understanding.

David Torrance MSP with members of the European Showmen’s Union at the Scottish Parliament (Pic: Submitted)

The ESU is one of the oldest European professional organisations, with over 70,000 members. Mr Torrance said: “‘It was an honour to host the European Showmen’s Union. To see Scotland take centre stage in this celebration and congregation of Showmen was fantastic.

“I have always been proud to convene the Scottish Showmen’s Guild Cross Party Group – tonight was a reflection of years of hard work I’ve put in to supporting the valuable cultural heritage of ‘the shows’ that has such a significant link to my constituency.”