News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Kirkcaldy MSP's office latest to sign up for disability safe space app

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance has announced that his office will be one of 900 Keep Safe spaces around Scotland.
By Callum McCormack
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read

The Lang Toun MSP’s Kirk Wynd office will be one of several businesses in the town that disabled or vulnerable people can use to seek assistance, if required whilst out in the community. The scheme is run in partnership with Police Scotland, and I Am Me Scotland to create safer and more inclusive communities for all.

Mr Torrance, SNP MSP, said: “I’ve signed my office up to the Keep Safe initiative as disabled and vulnerable people in our community may feel overwhelmed and I and my staff want to let them know that we are here to help. We had a visit from a police officer from the police equality team to teach us about the benefits of a Keep Safe space and the best way to assist someone who may need emotional assistance. Now, if someone needs some breathing space all they need to do is open the Keep Safe App and they will be able to find my office or another close by safe haven that they can visit for support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Designed by and developed with disabled people, the App enables the user to map out all Keep Safe places, plan routes in advance and find their nearest Keep Safe place. The App also enables people to report hate crime to the police through the App.

From left to right, Darren Gibb, Zoe Hisbent, David Torrance MSP, Nicola Patrick, and Andrew Lightfoot.From left to right, Darren Gibb, Zoe Hisbent, David Torrance MSP, Nicola Patrick, and Andrew Lightfoot.
From left to right, Darren Gibb, Zoe Hisbent, David Torrance MSP, Nicola Patrick, and Andrew Lightfoot.
Most Popular

The Keep Safe App can be found in the App Store and for more information, please visit: https://iammescotland.co.uk/ or alternatively contact Mr Torrance’s office by email: [email protected] or by phone on: (01592) 200349.

Related topics:David TorranceScotlandKirkcaldyPolice Scotland