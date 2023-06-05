Kirkcaldy MSP's office latest to sign up for disability safe space app

The Lang Toun MSP’s Kirk Wynd office will be one of several businesses in the town that disabled or vulnerable people can use to seek assistance, if required whilst out in the community. The scheme is run in partnership with Police Scotland , and I Am Me Scotland to create safer and more inclusive communities for all.

Mr Torrance, SNP MSP, said: “I’ve signed my office up to the Keep Safe initiative as disabled and vulnerable people in our community may feel overwhelmed and I and my staff want to let them know that we are here to help. We had a visit from a police officer from the police equality team to teach us about the benefits of a Keep Safe space and the best way to assist someone who may need emotional assistance. Now, if someone needs some breathing space all they need to do is open the Keep Safe App and they will be able to find my office or another close by safe haven that they can visit for support.”