Kirkcaldy multi-storey flat owners hit with five figure repair bills and unanswered questions

A multi-million £ roof repair at three multi-storey tower blocks in Kirkcaldy has left homeowners facing massive bills - and with a host of unanswered questions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They branded Fife Council’s information on the process as “amateurish at best” after failing to get the answers they wanted at a heated residents’ meeting attended by officers.

The major repairs at the Ravenscraig flats - described by one councillor as “much needed and much overdue” - has sparked a significant backlash among the 90 home owners in the three blocks who now face bills of up to £19,000 for their share of the £4.8million cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work was given the go-ahead after a legally required ballot of residents in September and is due to start later this month, but serious concerns have been raised over the impact on individual flat owners, many of whom are elderly. They won’t be invoiced for the work for at least a year, but some have said they are already stressed over how they will cover the five-figure sum - even if it was spread over several years.

Ravenscraig flats in Kirkcaldy where home owners face five figure bills as part of major roof repairs (Pic: George McLuskie)

One said: “ I doubt that any owner disagrees about the need for roof repairs but we all feel that the final estimated cost is excessive and has caused great distress among the owners.”

Around 50 residents attended a meeting last week and left frustrated at the lack of information from council officers. They wanted answers in layman’s terms on how the tendering process was carried out, and how the costs were calculated to try to get their heads around the bills coming their way.

One said: “Owners feel they are entitled to ask and get answers to their valid questions. Many have contacted officials at Fife Council by phone and email and have either been given conflicting advice or simply ignored. On some occasions officials have failed to give any response when they cannot answer a question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are being treated with contempt by Fife Council and this has resulted in a total lack of trust. The council has had a bad reputation for communication in the past but it has surpassed itself this time.”

Councillor Ian Cameron

There were also concerns over the ballot given the local authority owns most of the 258 flats, and council tenants are not getting the same hefty bills for the work.

And many questioned if they were paying the cost for a lack of previous maintenance on the roofs.

The tower blocks date from 1965 and the roofs have a circa 30-year lifespan, so there is no dispute they need to be improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One home owner said: “They should have been replaced long ago. I have had a flat there for 12 years. I have kept every invoice from factoring for service and maintenance, and when the letter reached us about the roof repairs, I went through every single one, and could find nothing relating to the roof. They have completely ignored the roof and now expect tenants to pay for it. Given the age of many residents, how many will get the benefits in return for their investment?”

The multi-storey blocks at Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Another resident said the invoices had come out of the blue.

“When we bought our flat five years ago, there was no warning of any roof repairs pending. When the vote came round, I sent a letter asking specific questions about it and I got no reply.”

The council has already decanted some tenants from the top floors because of the state of the roof and problems with damp, underlining the scale of the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority said the ballot was held in accordance with the provision of the title deeds, with the decision reached by simple majority of the votes allocated. The required work and associated costs were compiled for it by a quantity surveyor, and all tendering was in line with regulations which ensure that public contracts are awarded through competitive tendering, promoting transparency and fairness in procurement.

Alan Hall, business change manager, said: “In September, we balloted owners on our proposal to carry out roof replacement works, along with associated repairs and maintenance. The proposal included a detailed breakdown of the planned work and costs, advising owners of their share of these costs. The majority voted in favour of the proposal so the council can now move forward with instructing the works to begin.” But the council admits some home owners are facing hefty bills.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy area committee, stressed that the sum detailed in paperwork sent to tenants is the “worst case scenario” in terms of cost to owners - but he accepts there has been “a lot of upset at the cost.”

“I would urge owners to contact the council to discuss their individual circumstances and then discuss matters with family, friends and a lawyer. Decisions must be based on affordability and what we don't want is people putting themselves into poverty. The council certainly doesn't want this,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been putting pressure on the council about the costs involved for some time. I have asked that case studies be developed to show scenarios that may help explain options in generic terms.”

But the bottom line is the work needs to be done.

“They all need to be replaced and it is specialist work which adds to the cost,” added Cllr Cameron. “For the middle block, the council owns most of the properties and since this is the roof in the worst state of repair the work will start here. It is much needed and much overdue.

“The council has been trying to bring down the cost and has succeeded to a degree and that work continues but the amount will still be significant. Roof replacement costs like other costs in the construction industry have rocketed.

“Saying that the amount of time taken to get to where we are has been excessive and if the repairs had been done earlier then the impact on tenants who have faced damp issues and worse, would have been minimised. Many tenants have been decanted because of this which addresses the short term issue but is also very disruptive and stressful especially, for those living alone.”