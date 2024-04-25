Kirkcaldy mum and daughter's fundraiser to thank Fife stillbirth charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linzi and Lucy Birrell have hosted the charity funday in aid of Amazing Grace since Lucy lost her son, Carter, three years ago. This year’s event takes place at Benochy Church, Elgin Street in the Lang Toun between 2.00pm and 4.00pm on Saturday, May 4 – the date of Carter’s birthday.

After abnormalities were picked up during a scan, Lucy was sent to Victoria Hospital where further scans and tests were undertaken by Dr Graham Tydeman at the Fetal Medicine Unit. However, sadly on May 3, 2021 Carter’s heart stopped and he was stillborn the following day.

During the particularly traumatic time for the family, they were helped by Amazing Grace. Linzi said that the charity was an amazing support to them.

Linzi and Lucy Birrell are fundraising for Amazing Grace in memory of Carter (Pic: Submitted)

Linzi said: “It was not just Lucy who got support but all of us. Fiona Cridland, founder of Amazing Grace, is a teacher at Kirkcaldy High School and I worked there at the time, so we were extremely lucky that we had a close link. Fiona was at the end of the phone – when Lucy needed counselling it was there, and there was not a question asked.

“They have just been amazing and we will try to do whatever we can to help fundraise for them because it is still quite a small charity.”

Amazing Grace was set up by Fiona and Ryan Cridland in memory of their daughter Grace, who was stillborn in 2016. The charity provides support for the neonatal unit at the Vic. The charity funday promises a variety of fun activities including a bouncy castle, raffle and tombola with tickets priced at £5 for bouncers and £3 for non-bouncers.

Linzi said: “Just come along and buy a wristband. There are small businesses coming along and we’ll also have tombola and raffles. I’ve also got my hands on some stocks, so that’ll be fun to see who wants to get into them!”