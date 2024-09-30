Kirkcaldy mum chops off long hair to raise funds for MS Society after diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum from Kirkcaldy who was diagnosed last year with multiple sclerosis, is bravely cutting off her long hair to raise money for MS Society Scotland after the charity helped support her through her diagnosis.

Alison Major, 47, started experiencing symptoms at her daughter’s school book fair in February 2022 - her legs began to feel ‘wobbly’ and unbalanced. After visiting the GP, she was referred for further tests and was diagnosed with MS in December 2023. Now, she’s raising funds and awareness for MS by cutting off her hair on October 12. You can sponsor Alison at www.justgiving.com/page/alison-major-1977

She said: “I contacted the MS Society quite early on because as soon as my healthcare team mentioned MS, I was freaked out. I like information, so I contacted them and asked what they could tell me. They’ve just been amazing, providing information about symptoms, managing relapses, and in particular, how to talk to my eight-year-old daughter about MS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was so scared to talk to her about what she was just calling ‘mum’s wobbly legs’. But with the support I got from MS Society, I was able to better explain what was going on.”

Alison Major was diagnosed last year with multiple sclerosis (Pic: Submitted)

MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. This impacts how people move, think, and feel, and can make it hard to do everyday tasks – like taking care of your hair.

Explaining why she chose to cut her hair as a fundraiser, Alison said: “I couldn’t run, so I thought the next best thing would be to cut off all my hair. MS has made my hair really thin and lifeless: I just don’t have the energy to take care of it. Sometimes it’s a task in itself to get in the shower.

“I want to raise awareness of what MS is and how it can affect you. People can see you every day, dropping your kid off at school, picking them up, and they can look at you and think there’s nothing wrong with you. This is a good opportunity for me to say that there are hidden symptoms that we might not show the world. You might see me and not know that I’ve not managed to shower for two days because of fatigue, or if I do the school-run and can’t do anything else for the rest of the morning.”