Kirkcaldy mum's stem cell donor plea as she is set to undergo life changing transplant

A Kirkcaldy mum who was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer is urging people to join the stem cell donor register.

Rachael Nixon, 39, was diagnosed with the aggressive form of blood cancer myelofibrosis last year and is in need of a stem cell transplant.

Now, on World Blood Cancer Day – May 28 – she is encouraging everyone aged 17–55 and in good general health to order a free swab kit from blood cancer charity DKMS, complete a simple cheek swab, and return it to be added to the register.

Rachael’s plea comes as she is set to undergo her much-needed transplant after a donor has been found.

The nurse was diagnosed after she began experiencing loss of appetite, vomiting, weight loss, extreme fatigue and dizziness. She initially put it down to juggling life as a new mum, but after visiting her doctor she received the diagnosis.

She said: “My greatest fear when I was first diagnosed was that I wouldn’t be around to raise my daughter. It kept me awake at night, she’s so young, if I died, would she even remember me?”

Rachael needed to find a stem cell donor for another chance at life.

However, no one in her family was a match, so a global search began to find a stranger who could help. Sharing her story far and wide, people across the UK began signing up to the stem cell donor register through DKMS.

Rachel, mum to one-year-old Daisy, said: “Since being diagnosed I’ve been so overwhelmed with the amount of people whose first response is ‘can I be tested for you?’, which is just the kindest gesture.

"I feel so thankful that I have so many people out there who want to do what they can to help save my life.”

Earlier this year, Rachael received life changing news – not one, but two people had been identified as her stem cell donor match.

The complete strangers, who are both based in America, have said they would be happy to donate their cells, and now Rachael has been scheduled for her potentially life-saving transplant on World Blood Cancer Day itself.

The single mum said: “It took a few days for the news to sink in, but when I found out I had a match – in fact two matches – it felt like a miracle.

"Because those people joined the register, I’m getting another chance at a life with my daughter, and on World Blood Cancer Day.

“I would encourage everyone to join the register, it’s so easy, but for people like me, it can change everything.”

Stem cell donation is a crucial lifeline for people with blood cancer. For many patients, a stem cell transplant from a matching donor is their best or only chance of survival – but only a very small proportion of the UK population are currently registered as potential donors.

New data released by DKMS, an international charity dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders, reveals that just 2.1 per cent of 16 to 65 year olds in Scotland are registered as potential stem cell donors with DKMS – below the UK average of 2.4 per cent.

Deborah Hyde, DKMS spokesperson, said: “When a patient needs a stem cell transplant, only one in three will find a donor in their immediate family.

"This means that two thirds of patients will need to find a stranger who is a compatible stem cell match, and who can offer them a second chance at life.

"Joining the register means that you could offer that lifeline for someone in their time of greatest need. Most people will never be called to donate, but if you are, you have the potential to save someone’s life.”

Signing up to the stem cell donor register is a quick and easy process involving some painless mouth swabs. To find out more visit dkms.org.uk