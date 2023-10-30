Kirkcaldy music champion 'honoured' to receive fellowship for contribution to Scottish music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carol Main MBE, director of Live Music Now Scotland, was recognised with a Fellowship for her contribution to enriching the musical landscape in Scotland and beyond, and her service to the RCS Board of Governors, on which she sat from 2014 to April this year. The presentation took place last week.

Ms Main said: “I can’t say how honoured and delighted I am to receive a Fellowship from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. It seems no time at all since (fellow Fifer) John Wallace CBE, ex-principal, asked if I would be interested in joining the board of governors, particularly from the perspective of my work with young musicians through the National Association of Youth Orchestras and the emerging professionals of Live Music Now, who widen access to high-quality live music throughout Scotland”.

She paid tribute to her Conservatoire colleagues, as she reflected on nine years on the Board. She took on the role of convenor of the health, safety and wellbeing committee for much of that time, saying it was a “privileged to play a part in the governance of RCS”.

Carol Main received her fellowship at a ceremony on October 26 (Pic: Martin Shields)

She added: “I would like to pay tribute to all Conservatoire colleagues, especially Principal Jeff Sharkey, and fellow Governors, thinking particularly of the inspiring leadership of our late Chair, Nick Kuenssberg. In succeeding him at the end of his tenure last year, the Conservatoire is very fortunate to have Professor Dorothy Miell at the board helm and I would like to wish her every success in taking RCS forward to an exciting future.”