Sean Hamilton, 19, has been producing music under the moniker Seanico since 2021 and will release his second single STAY on Friday (October 13). He wrote, recorded and produced it at home.

Sean, who also is in his third year commercial music student at the University of the West of Scotland, released his first single, Let Me Go, in 2021 and the track went on to rack up thousands of listens on the streaming platform.

He said the skills he has picked up whilst studying meant he was been able to constantly improve the production values of his work.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Hamilton releases music under the Seanico moniker and studies Commercial Music at University of West of Scotland (Pic: Sean Hamilton)

He explained: “This is the second song I've done because I’m very much a perfectionist. There were times in university where I was going to release something and then I ended up thinking against it because I just kept on learning more when it came to the production side of things”.

Despite the two year gap between the tracks, he is now looking to the future with further songs set for release over the coming months, and he hopes doing so will allow him to perform live more often.

Sean said: “My plan is to get four or five songs and eventually, next year ,I'd say I want to release an EP. I've got at least four or five songs, which I'm working on now for recording and I'm hoping to release at least one, if not two or more, before the end of the year and then hopefully in January. To actually release the songs would mean I could do a lot more gigs”.