Kirkcaldy musician’s bucket list moment as he plays John Lennon’s piano at Abbey Road Studios

A Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter ticked one off his bucket list with a once in a lifetime visit to the legendary Abbey Road recording studios where he got to play the pianos used by Beatles legends Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

Garry Stanton, a lifelong Beatles fan, followed in their footsteps last month and stepped inside the fabled Studio Two where many of the world’s greatest bands have recorded.

The London studios are the holy grail for music fans with many flocking to take their photos on the zebra crossing outside, recreating The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover. The Fab Four also recorded 190 of their 210 songs at Abbey Road between 1962-1970, under the guidance of legendary producer Sir George Martin.

Inside, is where the magic happens, and for Garry, who stays in Kennoway and is part of covers band, Suited & Booted, it was a moment to savour.

Garry Stanton at the legendary Abbey Road studios (Pics: Submitted)

The studios - the first in the world - open their doors for three days in August, and he snapped up a place to see first hand a place steeped in history.

“For someone like me, it’s a musical mecca,” he said. “The studios have such a huge history. There is a real vibe to just standing in the studio - you’re sitting where so many famous photos were taken of some of the absolute greatest recording their albums and songs, and it really hasn’t changed that much.”

Garry’s tour also gave him a chance to sit at, and play, the pianos used by Lennon and McCartney for a real ‘pinch me’ moment.

“They also asked for volunteers to sit at the pianos to recreate the last chord from ‘A Day In The Life.’ I’d travelled 400 miles so I was quick to sign up!” he said.

“I was at the piano Lennon used. The hosts counted is in and w played the final E chord inf ront of 200 people - that was a real wow moment.”

He also got to play ‘Fool On The Hill’ at the same piano McCartney used when recording the track, and Queen used when recording their legendary song, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Added Garry: “The place has such history, and so many of the instruments have been there since the 1930s which we were able to see. The presentation is fantastic, and I stayed longer than I should have and wandered into another room and started talking to staff - turned out I was in a bar for backstage folk only!”Garry also followed tradition with a snap of the famous zebra crossing before leaving.

“That same night someone else put up a photo of the crossing with a guy heading over the road and he claimed it was Paul McCartney. Who knows - it might have been!” he said.

Last year Garry was part of the line-up at a special show staged at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ famous LAng Toun gig. He also launched his debut album, The Killing Chill - his record of imagined Pictish music - in 2023 and is currently working on the follow-up, which is titled Waverley Steps.

The first two tracks have been completed, with contributions from Kim Shepherd and Charlie Cheung, and he is hoping it will launch early next year.

“I want to get as much local talent on it as possible,” said Garry who also hosts regular quiz nights at The Steadings in Kirkcaldy. “My aim is to get it finished and use it to raise money for charities.”