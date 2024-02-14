Kirkcaldy musician’s Euro 2024 anthem leads to slot at opening Munich concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tartan Troubadours show will see PG Ciarletta join fellow Scots Glasvegas and Kyle Falconer as part of a Euro 2024 opening party on June 13 in Munich.

He will take to the stage ahead of Scotland’s opening game against hosts Germany. He recently saw viral success with his Euro 2024 song From Glasgow to Berlin, a take on Infernal’s 2004 dance-pop hit From Paris to Berlin – and has seen continued success over the last year, including a slot at the Isle of Wight Festival.

PG said: “I played the Isle of Wight Festival and that was the same day that Scotland played Norway away – I was meant to be at the game!

PG Ciarletta will take part in the Euro 2024 opening day party in Munich (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“I was walking past a Co-op and they were playing all these party tunes. They had on Infernal’s From Paris to Berlin and I just went ‘from Glasgow to Berlin, we’re here to see the Scotland win’. From that I came back to Scotland and posted a video on Tik Tok and it went viral. I did it again and it went viral again.”

That video has led to national media attention, including appearances on BBC TV and radio, but perhaps the biggest surprise is hearing the song as part of the Hampden playlist.

PG explains: “I’ve been in the Scotland Supporters Club for more than 10 years now and just to hear it come on at half-time as the players were going off was pretty mad, and when you watch the coverage on TV you can hear the song in the background.”

The song has received positive reactions from Scotland fans, with Phil saying it is already able to “lift a room” when played live.

He explained: “It's always a good sign when you've got a song that can do that. I just love to see that. Just being at the big events and fan zones across there and just seeing people get a buzz and a reaction and getting up for the game.

“When it comes to the footballing world, people are going there with their friends and family, they might choose to have a couple of beers or something else and have a bit of a sing-song.”

As Phil points out, it’s a relatively recent phenomenon that these times have returned for fans of Scottish sport. He continued: “It's probably only in the last five to 10 years we've started to have these opportunities to go out to major competitions. It's just people making the most of that moment because let's be serious we never know how long it’s going to be until we get to another.

Phil will follow Scotland around Germany next summer and hopes Steve Clarke’s team can make history.

He said: “Being realistic, I think if we get through the group stages that would be amazing because it is going to be a tough group. It would be a bit of history because no Scottish team has done that.”