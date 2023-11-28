Kirkcaldy officer who raised thousands for charity among winners at Scottish Police Federation Awards
Stuart Cowan was one of two officers to receive a special Chair’s Award at the event for raising thousands of pounds for emergency services mental health support organisation PTSD999 by hiking 300 miles during the summer.
The officer, who is chair of the British Transport Police Federation, spent two weeks walking from Cumbria to London with Cumbria-based Gary Thwaite, chief executive of the Civil Nuclear Police Federation. The pair raised £16,000 for the charity through their efforts.
PTSD999 helps those currently serving, or who have previously served, in the emergency services and are struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, as well as their families. It helps source and fund treatments, while providing support and raising awareness of the impact PTSD has on people’s lives.
Stuart and Gary spent two weeks walking almost the entire length of England from the CNC Federation’s base in Cockermouth where Gary is based to the BTP Federation’s office in West Dulwich, London at the end of July and into early August. The tremendous efforts for their Blue Light Hike raised £16,000 for PTSD999.
David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “Our annual awards recognise the outstanding acts of bravery and dedication shown by officers every day in Scotland. This year’s winners and nominees have worked tirelessly to protect the public, save lives, support colleagues and ultimately improve the communities they serve. All of our winners are hugely deserving, and every single one of this year’s nominees should be immensely proud of their achievements.”