Kirkcaldy officer who raised thousands for charity among winners at Scottish Police Federation Awards

A police officer from Kirkcaldy was among the winners at the Scottish Police Federation Awards.

SPF Chair’s Award winners Stuart Cowan and Gary Thwaite receiving their awards. (Pic: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com)

Stuart Cowan was one of two officers to receive a special Chair’s Award at the event for raising thousands of pounds for emergency services mental health support organisation PTSD999 by hiking 300 miles during the summer.

The officer, who is chair of the British Transport Police Federation, spent two weeks walking from Cumbria to London with Cumbria-based Gary Thwaite, chief executive of the Civil Nuclear Police Federation. The pair raised £16,000 for the charity through their efforts.

PTSD999 helps those currently serving, or who have previously served, in the emergency services and are struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, as well as their families. It helps source and fund treatments, while providing support and raising awareness of the impact PTSD has on people’s lives.

