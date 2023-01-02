The tradition was started by former chair Ann Watters.

Those interested are invited to meet in the Old Kirk at 2.00pm on Monday, January 2. The hour long walk is followed by refreshments and then Anne McIntyre’s picture quiz of Kirkcaldy.

Those unable to take part in the walkabout but wishing to attend are welcome to stay in the Old Kirk until the walkers return. The event is free but donations are welcomed for refreshments.

Those unfortunate enough to miss the Auld Kirk Players’ drama, “Sleighed To Death” earlier in December, will be offered another chance to see the well reviewed show.

The group will be putting on its comic murder mystery in two repeat performances on Friday January, 6 at 7.30pm and Sunday January, 8 at 2.30pm in the Hunter Hall, 31 Kirk Wynd. All are welcome. Tickets cost £10 (adult) and £5 (children and senior citizen concessions) at the door on entry.

The Friday night show on December 2 was a success with an appreciative audience and a good critique from the Scottish Community Drama Association Adjudicator – but illness forced the Auld Kirk Players to cancel performances on Saturday afternoon and evening (December 3).