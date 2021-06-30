Kirkcaldy Old Kirk's popular lunchtime organ recitals announce return
Kirkcaldy Old Kirk's popular lunchtime organ recitals are back on from this weekend.
On Saturday at noon local organist Nancy Crook will perform the Old Kirk’s first recital before an audience since lockdown.
Nancy was the Old Kirk's organist earlier in her career and more recently was the teacher of the Kirk’s last organ scholar. She is also musical director of the Kinghorn Singers, and the Queen Anne Singers. She is set to play a varied programme, from J.S. Bach to a Nautical Extravaganza, from Widor to Gabriel's Oboe.
The Old Kirk can accommodate an audience of up to 80. Face coverings are required unless people are seated, and the usual hygiene measures are in operation.
A snack lunch will be available after Nancy's hour-long recital. Entry is by donation (minimum suggested is £5) - cheques or cash can be prepared in an envelope beforehand, or donations made by card.
To pre-book, phone 01592 265499, or send an email from the website at www.kirkcaldyoldkirktrust.org.uk