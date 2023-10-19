Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kirkcaldy branch of Specsavers, located at 201 High Street, revealed the 50 tonne total as part of Recycle Week, which runs from October 16 to 22.

Kathryn Thompson, store director at Specsavers Kirkcaldy, thanked those who took part in the recycling initiative She said: “A big thank you to everyone who has helped us with this recycling initiative by bringing in their eye care products for disposal. To have also contributed to such a huge overall total is brilliant and we want to continue to recycle as much as we can to help reduce the amount of waste to landfill”.

The Kirkcaldy store will continue to help customers recycle their glasses and eye care materials, and can now accept glasses cases.

Recycling boxes were placed in stores around Fife (Pic: Submitted)

Kathryn continued: “Customers can drop off metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as contacts lenses and accessories, including blister packs, contact lens cases and solution bottles. We can now also accept glasses cases too.”

Stores across the United Kingdom have recycled the equivalent of 1 million pairs of glasses since the initiative began in August 2022.