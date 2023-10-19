News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy optician recycles 50 tonnes of eye wear

A Kirkcaldy optician has helped recycle more than 50 tonnes of glasses and eye care materials dropped off by customers.
By Callum McCormack
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:12 BST
The Kirkcaldy branch of Specsavers, located at 201 High Street, revealed the 50 tonne total as part of Recycle Week, which runs from October 16 to 22.

Kathryn Thompson, store director at Specsavers Kirkcaldy, thanked those who took part in the recycling initiative She said: “A big thank you to everyone who has helped us with this recycling initiative by bringing in their eye care products for disposal. To have also contributed to such a huge overall total is brilliant and we want to continue to recycle as much as we can to help reduce the amount of waste to landfill”.

The Kirkcaldy store will continue to help customers recycle their glasses and eye care materials, and can now accept glasses cases.

Recycling boxes were placed in stores around Fife (Pic: Submitted)Recycling boxes were placed in stores around Fife (Pic: Submitted)
Kathryn continued: “Customers can drop off metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as contacts lenses and accessories, including blister packs, contact lens cases and solution bottles. We can now also accept glasses cases too.”

Stores across the United Kingdom have recycled the equivalent of 1 million pairs of glasses since the initiative began in August 2022.

The optician has worked in conjunction with MYgroup to provide collection points in store for customers to recycled their unwanted specs and contact lens packaging. The recycled materials are then repurposed into a wide range of items such as furniture, waste binds and play centres. Unwanted glasses or eye care materials can be recycled by visiting the store at 201 High Street, Kirkcaldy or you can call 01529 348054 for more information.

