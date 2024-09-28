Billy Mack, doyen of panto dames, is back at the Kings Theatre this Christmas (Pic: Lewis Milne)

Fife’s favourite Dame, Billy Mack, returns to Kirkcaldy with a brand new panto with the Lang Toun very much at it’s heart!

The popular star is part of the five-strong cast of “Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington” at the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade - Scotland’s smallest professional panto which has created a whole new tradition at the Esplanade venue. Tickets are on sale now at www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

It is packed with all the traditional panto elements, but wrapped around story that is very much set locally and celebrated the fabulousness of Fife! Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington revolves around the very heart of Kirkcaldy being stolen and our hero’s quest to get it back.

After last year’s sell out “Ya Wee Beauty and the Beastie”, the venue is really pulling out all the stops to make this year’s show even bigger and better. All five of the cast are returning,along with writer and director, Jonathan Stone who promises will have all the ingredients audiences know and love, with some brand new twists, and staging the Kings have never attempted before.

He said: “You are not going to believe your eyes with what we are attempting to do in our fabulously intimate space this year, with a show that not only brimming over with heart, humour and adventure, but brand new sets and special effects that will go beyond what anyone will have seen before!” > “Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington” runs at The Kings from December 5 until January 11 with school shows and ones specially for adults only.