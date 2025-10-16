Kirkcaldy panto: cast of Aladdin unveiled for Adam Smith Theatre’s festive show

The cast for a ‘genie-us’ of a panto at the Adam Smith Theatre has been unveiled.

The Kirkcaldy hosts Aladdin from December 4-30, with a mixture of new faces and much-loved favourites returning to the stage.

Fife singer and actor, Kim Shepherd returns as feisty Princess Jasmine in the festive show. She said: “I love performing in panto at the Adam Smith as it’s a beautiful venue, the audiences are always amazing and we all just feel like one big family.”

The theatre has a long tradition of pantos featuring some of the biggest names in Scottish entertainment, and it always brings the biggest audiences through the doors.

The cast of Aladdin which opens at the Adam Smith Theatre on December 4 (Pic: Submitted)

Aladdin comes from Imagine Theatre, the same creative team behind pantos at the Adam Smith in recent years. Audiences can expect dazzling sets and costumes, spectacular songs and laugh-out-loud moments, not to mention hilarious audience participation.

Eric Potts, writer and producer, said: “We have achieved the best of both worlds with our Aladdin cast this year encompassing the Adam Smith’s panto favourites returning for another year alongside new and hugely talented performers who I am sure will also become firm favourites in Kirkcaldy.

“Stand by for a fabulous, fun-filled magic-carpet ride of a pantomime adventure!”

Angus Bhattacharya steps into the title role of Aladdin while Colin Little will be centre stage as larger-than-life Dame Pattie McBottie, Scott Watson brings the laughs as Wipey McBottie. They will be joined by Colum Findlay as the Genie, hot on the heels of their 2025 nomination for Best Newcomer in the UK Pantomime Awards. Derek McGhie will bring all the ‘boos’ as the evil Abanazar, while Ailsa Erskine joins as the Spirit of the Ring.

Kim Shepherd returns to panto at the Adam Smith (Pic: Submitted)

Glasgow-based Bhattacharya graduated from the Royal Conservatoire's Musical Theatre programme in 2022 and appeared in a five-star Edinburgh Fringe production of Upstart: Shakespeare's Rebel Daughter Judith in 2023.

Returnees to Kirkcaldy include Colin Little who is a stalwart of many previous pantos in Scottish theatres as well as appearing in many stage dramas.

Ailsa Erskine is a 2024 graduate from Bird College Conservatoire of Dance and Musical Theatre. Theatre credits include Be More Chill, and Goldilocks while screen credits include Copycats (CBBC) and Keep It in the Family (ITV).

Colum Findlay is a performer and composer based in Glasgow, who is also the creative director of Perfect Forth, a contemporary a cappella ensemble based in the central belt, and the composer of Others: A New Musical.

Derek McGhie’s theatre credits include Passing Places, The Admirable Crichton, Mr Bolfry, Whisky Kisses at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Trainspotting at York Theatre Royal). TV and film credits include Still Game, Being Victor and Velvet Soup.

The cast launch marks the countdown to rehearsals ahead of the opening night - and a busy time for the theatre,

Tony Stevens, venue manager, said: “Panto season is like no other time in the theatre. The excitement builds up until the curtain rises on the first show and then the energy bursts out and carries us along for the whole run. Our audiences love it and so do we! This year you can expect festive wishes, wit and a whole lot of whoops with sparkling surprises and non-stop fun for the whole family.”

> To book and for details on shows, including BSL and relaxed performances, go to www.onfife.com