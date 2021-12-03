The show will be specially adapted to suit people who might require a more relaxed environment when going to the theatre - to bring the magic of the event to adults or children with learning difficulties, autism or sensory communication disorders.

It’s still the same little panto with lots of festive fun for all ages - but with all the loud noises are removed, any flashes or scary bits cut, and the auditorium lights will remain on during the performance.

Lynne Scott at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy where she met the cast and crew from Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty. Pic Scott Louden.

Lynne Scott, Nourish chief executive, said: “Attending the panto at Christmas time is something many families enjoy and look forward to each year.

"However, this is often no more than a dream for our families as some struggle to get by week to week, adding extra financial strain onto often already extremely tight budgets leaving no extras for treats such as attending the panto.”

Lynne said that cost is not the only issue as parents with children with additional needs need to take into account a whole host of other potential issues.

“On top of the cost, parents have to consider many more things,” she said. “Is the venue wheelchair accessible? Will their child cope with the lighting, the different noises, the number of people, will my child be judged if they make a noise?

"All in all, it can actually turn out to be a very stressful event rather than the family fun it’s meant to be.

"This is why quieter, relaxed performances make such a difference.

"When we heard that the cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty were putting on a relaxed performance we knew we had to grab the opportunity to provide some of the families we support to a night of magic.

"Nourish has bought out the entire relaxed performance.

“I was also invited along, and spent the morning with the production team, director and cast and they have assured me the children are in for a real treat.”

