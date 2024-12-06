Never has the old adage ‘the show must go on’ been more appropriate.

Opening night of Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington, and leading lady Kirsty Strachan is indisposed - that’s one fifth of the cast of Scotland’s smallest panto – with no understudy on hand.

Pulling the plug would have had catastrophic consequences for the show - and the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy - so huge kudos to director Johnathon Stone who stepped into the spotlight and transformed the WFG from the Wee Fairy Godmother into the Wee Fairy Godfather.

With precious little time to prepare, he threw himself into the role from the very start and, together with the cast and team at the heart of this wonderful panto, delivered an opening night that was simply fabulous. As the final curtain was drawn across the stage, the cast came together in a group hug. That summed up the commitment and spirit of all involved.

The set of this year's Kings panto - Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The fourth annual panto at the Kings, is, hands down, the best yet. The sets are stunning, the story rich in humour and warmth, the performances are excellent. Add a superb score to the mix, and an audience that is brought right into the heart of the show as the cast burst through doors and perform among them and you have the ingredients of a night out that is unique to Kirkcaldy.

The Kings panto is unashamedly billed as “made in Kirkcaldy, for Kirkcaldy” and that goes much further than just adding some local references to the script.

The story, written by Mark McDonnell, revolves around Kirkcaldy’s red heart and its theft by King Rat who lures Dickie McWhittington and his gang to London aboard the good Ship Jackie O, to save it and restore it to the Esplanade. It’s a fun adventure filled with laughs and great scenes. Mark and Billy Mack deliver the laughs as Captain Oddy and Dame Dilly Dysart respectively. They bounce off each other with ease - it’s a partnership rooted in laughter and sharp comic timing.

Robin MacKenzie and Sarah Brown Cooper also get their biggest roles yet and both are huge parts of this panto. Four years in, and this is a cast of equals creating something special on a scale that bursts out of the confines of the small stage and venue.

Robin plays Dickie with huge confidence. He sits at the very heart of the story and nails his big number with a real wow factor. He also busts a few moves as the leader of the most unusual boy band you’ll ever see - one of many highlights on the night!

Sarah also breaks out from her role as Alice, the girl who dreams of adventure, to the malevolent Malice, King Rat’s erstwhile queen. She makes for a gleefully wicked baddie! She also handles all the choreography for the show, and it is slicker than ever before - adding to feel that every single aspect of this show has raised the bar for 2024, and that on the back of a genuinely stunning show 12 months ago.

We really do have have something very, very special at the Kings. Advance ticket sales tell you the Lang Toun already loves it – if you are booked to see it, you won’t be disappointed. If you’re not, then what are you waiting for?