It’s the latest initiative from the Kings Live Lounge after it revealed plans to stage Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty starring panto doyen, Billy Mack.

The show is one of only two pantos to be staged in Fife this Christmas, and will run for six weeks - the show has been nicknamed a ‘panteenie’ on account of the scale necessary to fit it on to the venue’s small stage.

It will have a cast of just five, featuring local professional actors, plus musicians and tech team.

Billy Mack stars in the first ever panto staged at the Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy

But while small in size, it is the biggest event staged at the Live Lounge on the Esplanade which has now unveiled banners outside to keep the show in the public eye.

Billy plays Dame Bev Park in a show written and directed by Jonathon Stone who was behind some of the biggest festive shows staged at the Adam Smith Theatre.

And, two weeks after its initial launch, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty is well on course with ticket sales going well.

Matinee tickets exclusive to schools have now been released at a special price and where teachers go free - and the uptake has been very encouraging with limited dates available.

New banners promoting the panto at the Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy

The theatre has also announced a relaxed performance for younger, more sensitive, or autistic children will be held on January 4.

Further casting will be announced soon along with a musical director.

Meanwhile, set designers and lighting technicians have been measuring up the performing area for the panto.

The venue is also adding more and more live shows in the run up to the pantomime, and the bar opened this week with new décor and draught beer for the very first time. A new kitchen facility will also be open this week to serve hot food.

Stephen Barbour, event manager, said: ‘Enquiries from touring acts are already in the diary for next year as artists want to play the Kings’.

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty runs at Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy Live Lounge from Dec 1 to Jan 16, 2022.

Tickets exclusively from www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com

