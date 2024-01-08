Kirkcaldy panto song moved audiences to tears as it struck poignant chord
This was year three of the Kings own produced wee panto and this time more than ever does the local connection hit home.
Perhaps it was because during the run we said goodbye to the Pet Shop after nearly 67 years when David Galloway opened in the Merchants Quarter in 1956 before handing over to his son Kenny and subsequently taking over a bank building but still in the High Street.
Adding to this the closing of the Indoor Market, often referred to as the Market Hall but known originally as Woolies.
So when the cast of Ya Wee Beauty and the Beastie sang of ‘the shops on the High Street pack up and go’ it stuck a chord and as the ballad went on ‘the smell of linoleum has long faded away’ or ‘the Wealth Of Nations with not much wealth here’ saw more nods of agreement the conclusion being proud of our roots and standing together to preserve the Lang Toun. Mark McDonnell’s lyrics and Stephen Roberts’ musical arrangement was timely and made more relevant by the original artwork from Lilias Conroy showing a still recognisable High Street with the ‘To Let’ signs, familiar red letter box and Marks & Spencer green clock but with mature trees and a road of dust.
Following quite a few requests the lyrics were published on social media and shared accordingly. Many of the local audience did not expect this and wildly applauded this Armageddon view of Kirkcaldy. This was real drama and more than any pantomime in the land did it tailor a common feeling with such an intimacy. For me it was the moment of the year.