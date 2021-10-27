Kirkcaldy panto: Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty adds relaxed performance to schedule

It has been added to the schedule of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty at the Kings Kirkcaldy - the venue’s first ever festive show.

The panto will feature a cast of just five, headed by legendary dame, Billy Mack, and is being designed to fit on the small stage of the Esplanade venue.

It runs from December 1 to January 15 and is one of just two pantos to be staged this Christmas anywhere in Fife.The relaxed performance has been scheduled for January 4 - and with just 100 tickets available, organisers are urging people to book quickly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Mack stars in the unique panto, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

The panto will be specially adapted to suit people who might require a more relaxed environment when going to the theatre - to bring the magic of the event to adults or children with learning difficulties, autism or sensory communication disorders.

It’s still the same little panto with lots of festive fun for all ages - but with all the loud noises are removed, any flashes or scary bits cut, and he auditorium lights will remain on during the performance.

The music will be turned down, and strobe lights will not be used.

Audience members can also leave and enter the room freely.

John Murray, who chairs, Kirkcaldy Kings Theatre, said: “There is an open attitude towards audience movement and noise - but, most importantly, we encourage our audiences to have as much fun as possible!

“The Kings Live Lounge is a disabled friendly venue with no stairs in any of the public areas - it is all on one level, so is ideal for wheelchair users.

"Our staff will be on hand to assist visitors with additional needs.”He added: “The venue and the promoters feel it is really very important to encourage everyone to visit the theatre and enjoy the magic of a panto.”

Three of the panto’s seven school performances have now also sold out - teachers go free when they book.

Rehearsals start next month ahead of the opening night.

Tickets are for sale at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.