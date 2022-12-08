The performance of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty II at the Esplanade venue was cancelled for “technical reasons” according to a statement posted on the venue’s Facebook page.

The preview show was the first chance for audiences to see the panto, billed as Scotland’s smallest, back on stage after COVID regulations curtailed its 2021 run to just 12 our of 40 planned performances.

The statement said: “Hello everyone, unfortunately, due to technical issues, this evening’s performance (Thursday 8th December), of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty 2, will not go ahead.

The cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“Please be advised that we are currently looking at a rescheduled date. If in the event of a new date not being found, the King’s Live Lounge will give a complete refund to all who have purchased tickets for this evening’s show.