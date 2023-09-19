Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home-Start Kirkcaldy received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK. The charity, based in the Lang Toun, assists those parents with young children by providing support, friendship and practical help. It provides one-to-one support at home, Family Group, Baby Bookbug, trips and events. The donation will go towards groups and activities for supported families.

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline, praised the work undertaken by the charity.

He said: “We’re very pleased to make this donation. Home-Start Kirkcaldy provides a fantastic variety of support services to families and children in our community - I hope the team gets a well-deserved boost from this donation.”

Families in Kirkcaldy and beyond will benefit from the donation (Pic: Submitted)

According to Eleanor Thomson, senior co-ordinator at Home-Start Kirkcaldy, the donation comes after a busy period for the organisation.

She said: “Thank you to Jamie and the team at Amazon in Dunfermline for this donation. It’s been a busy few months for us taking care of families, and we are so appreciative to be recognised in this way.”