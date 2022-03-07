The park which is affectionately known as ‘The Rusty’ due to its rusted play equipment, was installed over 40 years ago and has long since fallen into a state of disrepair.

However, after growing tired of having nowhere for their kids to play, local mums have taken action and are campaigning for funds to bring the park into the 21st century.

The group raised over £600 with its first official fundraiser, (from left to right) Hayley Stevenson, Faith Thomson, Louise Mills, and Stacy Young. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

After setting up a Facebook group to help raise awareness of their cause, Louise Mills, Laura Thomas, and Hayley Stevenson,have gained the support of locals – and have set the wheels in motion to raise the £120,000 need to provide an up to date inclusive playpark.

The group held their first ever fundraiser last Saturday at the park which saw them raise over £600 to kick start the project.

Louise Mills, the group’s chairman, said: “Our first official fundraiser was a huge success raising over £600 to start our campaign to totally refurbish The Rusty.

"It was a lovely sunny day and it was much busier than we expected – there were lots of people there before we had even set up the stalls.

“We had a cake sale, tombola, raffle, as well as balloons for the kids – it was really lovely to see the support we have from the community.”

Louise said that the support the group has received from local businesses and the community is greatly appreciated, but also that the group has a long way to go.

"We had some wonderful support from local businesses such as Lidl, Morrisons, Elle Nails, The Duchess, Lala Beauty, Pumpkin and Bean, Greens, Phil+Sophy, as well as others,” she said.

“We’ve also started applying for funding from The National Lottery and Fife Environmental Trust to help us reach the £120,000 needed to build the new park which is a lot but we are very determined and know that we will get there.”

Louise added: “The refurbishment of The Rusty will not only benefit kids in the area now, but will benefit kids for many years to come with a play park that is fit for purpose and that is inclusive for all.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2096032860535552

