The event is a major fundraiser for Cancer Research UK and has been well supported for many years by Fifers.

Hundreds are expected to descend on the Kirkcaldy park for Cancer Research UK’s popular fundraising event.

This year marks the 30th year of Race for Life with participants receiving a special medal to mark the milestone.

Those taking part in the Fife event will be completing a 3k, 5k or 10k route around the park on Sunday morning, with the distance events starting at 10.30am. There’s also a chance for both kids and adults to get covered in mud as the Pretty Muddy obstacle course returns in the afternoon.

Boys and girls between the ages of five and 12 are able to complete the Pretty Muddy Kids event which starts at noon before teenagers and adults take on the Pretty Muddy course from 12.30pm.

Over the years the local event has attracted thousands of participants all wanting to help fundraise for the charity. The annual race attracts huge numbers as people run in memory of loved ones, or celebrate their own cancer journey by helping to turn the park pink.

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland. Money raised at Race for Life events around the country enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

A Cancer Research UK spokeswoman said: “Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of, or in memory of, a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer. For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance. We are looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”