Kirkcaldy parking ticket row will only hit town centre evening economy - show some common sense
If you park poorly, block entrances and deliberately flout the rules then you’ve got no come back.
But, if you are on a night out when almost every street and car park is virtually empty and charges no longer apply, it‘s more than a bit of a sickener to come back to a ticket and a fine of up to £60.
To ticket folk for using a taxi rank in Hunter Street that cabbies long ago gave up, just because it is still covered by restrictions, is simply bureaucratic nonsense. These fines should be rescinded immediately, and the restrictions on the rank removed completely - and immediately. Why not just cover up the sign as a starting point?
And what on earth this message sends out in the way of support to the Kings is beyond bewildering. It is one of the most important and vibrant venues this town has for live shows, and a place the council should be going out ot its way to support.
Almost one in eight people attending a sell out show got ticketed recently, which does nothing to encourage people to come to town and support our night time economy.
This whole issue can be solved with the introduction of one ingredient - common sense.
Booking people on technicalities - Hunter Street taxi rank, for example - is mean spirited., It may well net the council £60, but it will cost the town centre much more as people think twice about returning.
