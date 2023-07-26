Margaret Cavanagh hit her stride as she made her way round the route in Beveridge Park for the 234th time - her 250th event overall.

She has been taking part in the increasingly popular Parkruns for eight years, and is a well known figure on the local running scene. As well as taking part in the weekly Saturday morning Parkrun, Margaret is also one of the original Kirkcaldy Wizards. She was of the starting six in the group which now numbers in its hundreds, and still trains with them twice a week.

Since joining the Wizards, Margaret has also completed numerous marathons and half marathons. In 2018 she ran the Stirling Marathon which she completed in four hours 13 minutes earning her a ‘good for age’ place in the prestigious London Marathon in 2019. Margaret has also represented Scotland as part of the Scottish veterans team competing in a 10K race at Aintree, near Liverpool. She is also well known to the ‘early birds’ along the Prom and to the lollipop man at the end of Links Street a the Lang Toun.

Margaret Kavanagh, with husband Rod, after completing her 250th Park Run (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Margaret said: “I was so pleased to have reached my 250th Parkrun, I didn’t want to make a big fuss about it but I knew my husband Rod was up to something! “When I went down to the start everyone was saying ’well done’ and I got a ‘shout out’ from Andrew, the race director so I knew by then the whole world knew about it.”She said her landmark run went very well, adding: “As I came in to the finish, there was a huge line-up of runners clapping me in as I crossed the line. I really enjoy the Parkrun, what I like about it the most is it is open to everyone, all ages and all abilities and you make some really good friends.”