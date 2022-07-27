Kirkcaldy Parkrun looks to recruit more volunteers

The runners set off

Kirkcaldy Parkrun is a free community meeting for those who want to run, walk, or jog and meet at the town’s Beveridge Park each Saturday.

Parkrun offers the opportunity for those who may want to increase their fitness, improve mental health, or make new friends in a relaxed running atmosphere come together.

The events are far less competitive than normal running clubs, with an emphasis on the social aspect involved in running together.

Kirkcaldy Park Run volunteers and organisers.

Each run is marshalled by volunteers, who ensure everyone gets round the 5k course safely and offers help where needed.

Andrew Aird, Park Run Ambassador for Fife, says that the Parkrun offers something for everyone, and can help those who are thinking of starting running for the first time.

He said: “It aims to cater to all abilities. We actively encourage people to run, jog, walk, or any combination.

"We've seen people do their first one as a walk, then gain confidence and start running, and before long they maybe do couch to 5k.

Runners prepare to set off

"It’s very inclusive. Children aged 4 and up can take part, but under 11s must be accompanied by an adult.”

There are a number across Fife, with meetings at Lochore, Pittencrief, and Craigtoun parks, with runners often trying each different course or sticking with their favourite.

The Kirkcaldy run meets at 9.30am each Saturday morning, near the Beveridge Park entrance nearest the Balwearie Road and Abbotshall Road junction.

The group do a first-timers welcome, with a quick chat before the main briefing to let people know how it all works.

Everyone supports each other on the way ound.

The route goes clockwise round the park twice before looping round the pond to complete the 5k course. The runners then meet at the Kirkcaldy branch of Morrisons for a coffee and a catch-up, where those tracking their time can find how long long it took to complete the course.

Andrew added: “It’s a very social event, with a run attached.

"The first finisher will probably be around eight minutes, with the final one at around 50 minutes, so it’s accessible to anyone.

"Some club runners will come along and test their fitness.

Parkrun is described as a social event with running.

"Others might come along with a friend and have a chat on the way round. People get lots of different things from it.”

While those looking to join in can turn up before the start, anyone who might want to record a time should register in advance online where they will be given a barcode for their phone or to print, which can then be given to organisers on Saturday morning in exchange for a token to help keep track.

Andrew said: “All Fife routes are suitable for wheelchairs, or those with children in buggies.

"We never talk about a race because it’s about the run/jog/walk.

"It helps with mental and physical wellbeing. After a number of park runs you quite quickly get to know some of the people who are there and strike up new friendships."

Parkrun groups are popular across the UK, with growing numbers being drawn to the community spirit of events.

Adele Cleveley, 34, from Levenmouth, is relatively new to Parkrun, having done about 13 Parkruns.

She said: "It makes me feel physically healthier. Initially it was just about doing something different and getting a bit more exercise.

"There’s an amazing community spirit which really got me into it. It’s like that everywhere, but especially in Kirkcaldy, everyone’s really friendly.

"I really enjoy running when other people are there, it can be a bit boring on my own.

“I have a very busy job, and it helps with your mental wellbeing. The social aspect is a big thing and it’s something to get away from the busy life. You’re not racing against each other, it’s all about you and your time, and everyone encourages each other.”

Susan Cotton, of Burntisland, regularly runs the Beveridge Park route with her husband and daughters.

She said: “The thing that attracted us in the first place was the physical activity. My husband and I were dabbling in running and jogging when we heard of Parkrun.

"We thought about it for a long time, like a lot of people do, as some people think it’s not for them, like it might be full of fast efficient runners who’ll leave you in the dust, but that’s not the case.

“We were pleasantly surprised by how many other families there are doing it.

"When you go to Parkrun, there’s a very inclusive, friendly atmosphere, and that’s replicated at other Parkruns elsewhere.

"It’s nice to introduce the children to such a supportive friendly event.

“It’s something we could all do together. The more we went, we got to know a few familiar faces and ended up volunteering and marshalling.”

Andrew, 50, added: “I first went along to park run in Edinburgh. I later started going to Kirkcaldy and eventually became one of the run directors. I got a lot out of it.

“In the past I was a football referee but had to give up through injury. I wanted to get my fitness back. It got me exercising again. It actually got me into running and I joined a running club on the back of it.

“You can show up on a Saturday and stick your headphones on and be in your own world, but you can have people around you.

"We’re lucky that we have such great parks in Fife to hold these events in.”

But Fife’s Parkruns could always use more volunteers, especially with plans to expand into a Leven event in the future.

Andrew said: “We’re looking to expand the run director team and get more volunteers.

"Even if they don’t want to run, jog or walk, they can still be part of it, with marshalling or time keeping.”