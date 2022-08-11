Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Excitement builds as festival draws closer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local residents came out to show their support for the runners during the event in 2019. Pic: George Mcluskie

Everything is falling into place to ensure the smooth running of this year’s events – the trail run on Saturday, August 27 and the half marathon and fun run on Sunday, August 28.

Organisers have been busy working hard behind the scenes as the festival weekend comes closer.

Allan Harley, festival director, said: “We’re definitely going ahead with the event, everything is in place.

"We have the runners and enough volunteers – although we would always welcome more – to run the event safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"T-shirts are being printed, medals are being cast, the traffic management signs are ready to be put in place, gels delivered and bananas ordered.

"It’s been three years since we held the first half marathon and we’re looking forward to bringing it back again.”

The team are also looking forward to welcoming runners from Kirkcaldy’s twin town Ingolstadt, in Germany, for the festival.

Allan said: “We are continuing the town twinning links with Ingolstadt.

"There are seven runners coming over to take part in the half marathon and some will possibly run Parkrun on Saturday morning.

"We had six runners from those who took part in the 2019 event go across to Ingostadt in May for their half marathon and it’s great to have this link between the twin towns.”

Allan said that the support organisers receive from Fife Council is vital, along with the contribution from sponsors.

He said: “It couldn’t go ahead without the good will of Fife Council, the sponsors and the residents of Kirkcaldy, who we hope will come out and support the even in their numbers like they did three years ago.

"The atmosphere that day was incredible with so many people coming out to shout and cheer the runners on, handing out Jelly Babies and showing huge support.

“It was wonderful.

"The support of the town is vital to the success of the event.

"We’re really looking forward to it and we hope that as we did three years ago people of the town will embrace it and show their support for all the participants.”