Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Public urged to get involved as event draws closer
The whole community is invited to get involved with the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival which takes place next weekend.
The two day event involves the 10k trail race on Saturday, August 27 and the half marathon on Sunday, August 28.
Residents are being urged to come out into the street to cheer on the runners in Sunday’s event which passes through the town, but there’s also more on offer for everyone in Beveridge Park.
An event village will be set up for Sunday’s events with a number of stalls to browse and things to take part in while family members or friends run the half marathon.
Most Popular
-
1
Fife castle re-opens its doors to public after safety inspections
-
2
Major blaze at Kirkcaldy High Street store that was scene of cannabis raid
-
3
Lundin Links Hotel fire: Major probe begins as blaze guts abandoned Fife hotel
-
4
Lack of GPs at Kinghorn Medical Practice 'totally unacceptable'
-
5
McTaggarts cafe in Aberdour to close
Allan Harley, festival director said: We have a number of different stalls setting up in Beveridge Park as a wee event village. Why not come along and support family members running, visit the event village, buy some goodies and support local businesses and charities.”
There will also be a free timed fun run in the park for everyone on Sunday morning.
Allan added: “It’s a fun run lap of the park, which is about a mile.
"This event will take place just after we’ve cheered all the runners out of the park, so around 10.20am-ish.
"People can just come along on the day and join in, you don’t have to enter in advance.”
Final preparations for the festival are now taking place with organisers counting down to the festival weekend.
As part of these preparations, runners will be able to start collecting their numbers for both the trail race and half marathon from this weekend.
Pick up times are this Saturday, August 20, just after Parkrun in Beveridge Park from 10.30am to noon; Saturday, August 27 just after Parkrun from 10.30am until 1.30pm just before the 10k trail race and on Sunday, August 28 between 8.30am and 9.30am, just before the half marathon.