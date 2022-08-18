Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Public urged to get involved as event draws closer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two day event involves the 10k trail race on Saturday, August 27 and the half marathon on Sunday, August 28.

Residents are being urged to come out into the street to cheer on the runners in Sunday’s event which passes through the town, but there’s also more on offer for everyone in Beveridge Park.

An event village will be set up for Sunday’s events with a number of stalls to browse and things to take part in while family members or friends run the half marathon.

The countdown is on to this year's Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival next weekend. Pic: George Mcluskie.

Allan Harley, festival director said: We have a number of different stalls setting up in Beveridge Park as a wee event village. Why not come along and support family members running, visit the event village, buy some goodies and support local businesses and charities.”

There will also be a free timed fun run in the park for everyone on Sunday morning.

Allan added: “It’s a fun run lap of the park, which is about a mile.

"This event will take place just after we’ve cheered all the runners out of the park, so around 10.20am-ish.

"People can just come along on the day and join in, you don’t have to enter in advance.”

Final preparations for the festival are now taking place with organisers counting down to the festival weekend.

As part of these preparations, runners will be able to start collecting their numbers for both the trail race and half marathon from this weekend.